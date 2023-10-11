Dawgs Announce Blue vs. White Exhibition Game on February 13

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that the team will be holding their first ever Blue vs. White Exhibition Game at 10:35 A.M. on Tuesday, February 13 at Berglund Center.

This new event was created in place of a designated School Day Game. The exhibition game will feature a 'Blue vs. White' intrasquad scrimmage, with two 20 minute periods played by the Dawgs. A skills competition will commence at the end of the scrimmage, with fun events scheduled such as fastest skater, a shootout challenge, and more.

Gates will open at 8:30 A.M., with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 A.M. Tickets purchased through pre-registered school groups are $10, and bus parking is free. Tickets will also be made available to the general public, with season ticket holders receiving early access to seats listed within the 'public sections' (see attached map below).

Season ticket holders may purchase their tickets now for $10 each through a special link that has been emailed to them, and that link will remain live until November 15. Access to the general public opens on November 16, and all non-school tickets will cost $15 each starting that day. Interested school groups can get more information by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Fees apply to tickets purchased online.

Parking will be $5 on site; shuttle service will not be available. Club 611 will not be open, nor will alcohol be served throughout the arena.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

