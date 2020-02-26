Dawgs Add Three Rookies

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced a series of transactions ahead of the weekend's trip to Fayetteville. The team has signed defenseman Evan Lindquist and forward Dominic Blad to standard player contracts and has signed forward Ty Kraus to an amateur tryout contract. Forward Brandon Wahlin has been placed on injured reserve and defenseman Nick Kalpouzos has been placed on waivers.

Lindquist, Blad and Kraus will each join the Dawgs for their first taste of professional hockey. Both Lindquist and Blad just completed their college careers at Western New England University and both were teammates of current Rail Yard Dawg Matt O'Dea during their junior seasons in 2018-19. Lindquist had a goal and three assists over 21 games played during the 2019-20 and Blad had five goals and seven assists in 22 games. Both transferred to Western New England after two seasons at different schools; Lindquist played at Plattsburgh State for two years and Blad at UMass Boston.

Kraus recently finished his senior season at Northland College where he put up four goals and 16 assists over 25 games played. In 98 career games over four seasons at Northland he registered 28 goals and 44 assists.

Wahlin heads to IR having notched four goals and 17 assists over 40 games. Kalpouzos has skated in a combined 13 games over two stints with the Dawgs this season and has two assists.

Roanoke will play its next seven games on the road, the first of which will take place on Friday night in Fayetteville. There is a watch party, presented by Bud Light, at Corned Beef and Co. in downtown Roanoke that begins at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

