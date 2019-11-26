Dawgs Add Three Fresh Faces

November 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced three additions to the roster as goaltender Ian Sylves, defenseman Kyle Gonzalez and defenseman Nikolas Kalpouzos have each been signed to contracts.

Sylves opened the season in Hungary playing for HK Budapest of Erste Liga. He had appeared in seven games and registered a goals against average of 3.00 along with a .904 save percentage. Sylves returns stateside and to the SPHL where he was 11-11-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .919 save percentage in 27 games with the Macon Mayhem during the 2018-19 season.

Gonzalez is in his first pro season out of Northland College. He opened up with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks and had a goal and five assists over ten games played. Gonzalez also played five games for the Danville Dashers in the FPHL after finishing his college career in 2019.

Kalpouzos joins the Rail Yard Dawgs after opening the season with the Watertown Wolves of the FPHL. He has appeared in ten games and recorded seven assists and a +2 plus/minus rating. The Toronto native is in his first season as a pro.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to action on Thursday night on the road in Fayetteville. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 6:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.