Dawgs Add Greg Smith

March 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Greg Smith to a standard player contract.

Smith joins the Dawgs from Lakehead University (USports), where he played for five seasons. The six-foot-one forward had 16 goals, 26 assists, and 84 penalty minutes in 101 career games while at Lakehead. This season, the Ajax, Ontario native tallied four goals, five assists, and 16 penalty minutes in 30 games played. Before his college career, the 25-year-old forward played five seasons of junior hockey for five teams in three different leagues - the OHL, OJHL, and NOJHL. Smith played 16 games in the OHL, widely considered as one of the best junior leagues in the world. In 214 combined games between the OJHL and NOJHL, the right-shot winger recorded 45 goals, 87 assists, and 144 penalty minutes. He will wear number 48 for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Additionally, Roanoke has changed the jersey number for Aidan Girduckis from number 82 to number 18.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night, March 8 at 7:35 P.M. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

