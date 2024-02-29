Dawgs Add Girduckis on PTO Deal

February 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has signed rookie defenseman Aidan Girduckis to a player tryout contract (PTO).

Girduckis joins the Dawgs from Chatham University (NCAA-DIII), where he played for four seasons after transferring from Robert Morris University (NCAA-DI). The six-foot-four defenseman had five goals, 27 assists, and 79 penalty minutes in 77 games while at Chatham, and recorded one goal, 12 penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating in 22 games over two seasons at Robert Morris. Before his college career, the Belleville, Ontario native played three seasons of junior hockey in the OJHL (Wellington Dukes) and CCHL (Carleton Place Canadians). The right-shot blue-liner notched 22 goals, 58 assists, and 199 penalty minutes in 195 combined games played between the two leagues. He will wear number 82 for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night, March 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.