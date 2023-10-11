Dawgs Add Brice French to Training Camp Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that defenseman Brice French has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

French enters his third year of professional hockey after two seasons in the FPHL for the Danbury Hat Tricks and the Carolina Thunderbirds. As a rookie in 2021-22, the six-foot-two blue-liner recorded nine assists and 57 penalty minutes in 34 combined games between the two teams. Last season, the 23-year-old tallied two goals, three assists, and 51 penalty minutes in 40 games for Carolina. Prior to his professional career, the Fairbanks, Alaska native played two years of junior hockey in the NA3HL and the NOJHL, and also appeared in five games for Northland College (NCAA-DIII) as a freshman before deciding to go pro.

Training camp continues tomorrow, October 12, until Monday, October 16, with one morning session beginning at 9 A.M. and an afternoon session beginning at 3 P.M each day. Attendance is free and open to the public beginning after 9 A.M. each day, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday. Fans can enter the Coliseum at the Gate 12 entrance.

Wednesday, October 11; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Thursday, October 12; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Friday, October 13; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 - (closed to public)

Monday, October 16; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

The daily practice schedule will resume at the regularly scheduled time of 10 A.M. beginning on Tuesday, October 17.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

