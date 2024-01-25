Dawgs Activate CJ Stubbs, Release Justin Daly

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has activated forward CJ Stubbs from the injured reserve list, and forward Justin Daly has been placed on waivers.

Stubbs has been having another great season in Roanoke leading up to his placement on the 14-day injured reserve list back on January 7. At the time of his injury, his 10 goals led the team, while he ranked tied for fourth in the SPHL in power play goals with five. Last year, his 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) ranked third on the team in the regular season. That included an 18-game point streak, which set a new franchise record. The Pleasant Grove, Utah native added two goals and four assists during Roanoke's postseason run. The six-foot-three forward is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (93), while ranking among the top five in team history for games played (163), goals (47), and points (140).

Daly is in his first year in pro hockey, signing with Roanoke for the second time this season back on January 10 while also suiting up in 14 games for the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats so far this season. In his second stint with the Dawgs, Daly recorded three goals, one assist, and a plus-five rating in five games played. He also appeared in one game for Roanoke against Fayetteville back on Black Friday, finishing with no points and a minus-one rating. The five-foot-eleven forward has tallied an additional seven goals, four assists, and 12 penalty minutes so far for Blue Ridge in the FPHL. Prior to his professional career, Daly played two seasons of junior hockey split between the NAHL's Kenai River Brown Bears and the NA3HL's North Iowa Bulls, and also played in part of one season for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the 2020-2021 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night, January 26 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

