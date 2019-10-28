Dawgs Acquire Forward Aaron Huffnagle

October 28, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Aaron Huffnagle from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for future considerations.

Huffnagle has appeared in two games for the Marksmen and has yet to record a point but has a +1 plus/minus rating. The rookie played his college hockey at Oswego State, where he was a teammate of Josh Nenadal during the 2018-19 season. He played 40 games at Oswego over parts of three seasons and had seven goals, 21 assists and was +6. Huffnagle also appeared in three games for the Knoxville Ice Bears last season following the completion of his college career.

The Dawgs will hit the road on Friday night for Knoxville and a clash with the Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. They will then return home to Roanoke to take on the Ice Bears again on Saturday night at Berglund Center. It's Mossy Oak night presented by Sportsman's Warehouse with 94.9 Star Country and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. A portion of the proceeds from said auction will benefit the local Hunters for the Hungry Organization and puck drop on Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

