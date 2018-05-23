Davis Heads to Pensacola

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, is sad to announce the departure of Director of Corporate Partnerships and Game Operations and long-time Public Address Announcer, Jay Davis. Davis is heading to the "Sunshine State" for the next chapter of his career as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Operations for the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in Pensacola, Florida.

Davis spent the last two seasons as the Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Rush, and was also the Director of Game Operations for the team's 10th anniversary season. While fans and corporate partners are familiar with the in-game entertainment and corporate fulfilment duties of Davis, he is most recognizable for his role as the Public Address Announcer of the Rush since the 2011-12 CHL season. Spanning 7 seasons on the microphone, Davis NEVER missed a Rush home game, PA announcing 266 consecutive preseason, regular season, and postseason games.

"My family and I wish to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Rush fans, sponsors, and Rush Ownership. The relationships we've developed with so many of you over the last over these many years are memories we will cherish forever," Davis said on his departure from the Rush and the Black Hills. "I will genuinely miss the view from between the penalty boxes, and I'll certainly miss announcing for such great fans and great players.

"Thanks, most of all, to the amazing and dedicated Rush fans for making this so much fun," Davis continued. "Without you, I'd just be talking to myself. Thank you all, and God bless."

On behalf of the Rush organization, we'd like to congratulate Jay in this next step in his career, and with his wife Candi and sons Josh and Silas, wish the entire family the very best in Florida!

