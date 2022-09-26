Davis Daniel Wins Second PCL Pitcher of the Week Award

SALT LAKE CITY - Minor League Baseball announced Salt Lake Bees pitcher Davis Daniel as the winner of the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week award for Sept. 19 - Sept 25 today. Daniel also won the award on Sept. 5, becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to win the award multiple times in the same season.

In his Monday night start against Sacramento, Davis allowed just two singles and no other base runners over 7.1 innings of shutout baseball as the Bees cruised to a 16-0 victory. The win was the Bees seventh shutout of the season, the second most in the PCL. With three games left in the season Salt Lake leads the PCL with a 4.71 ERA, looking to lead the league in that category for the first time in franchise history.

Davis played collegiately at Auburn University and is in his second year with Salt Lake and fourth year overall with the Angels organization. Davis owns a 6-6 record and 4.18 ERA this season. Since August 16 Daniel has made six starts holding a 1.72 ERA, more than a run better than any other PCL pitcher.

The award is the eighth weekly league honor of the season for the Bees and a baseball-best 35th of the season for Angels Minor League affiliates.

Daniel gets the start for the Bees on Tuesday night at Oklahoma City as the team starts the final series of the 2022 regular season with three games against the Dodgers.

