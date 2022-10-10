Davis Daniel Named PCL Pitcher of the Month

October 10, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - Minor League Baseball announced Salt Lake Bees pitcher Davis Daniel as the winner of the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month award for September.

The award caps off a strong finish to the 2022 season for Daniel who was also awarded the PCL Pitcher of the Week award twice in the final month. In four starts Daniel went 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA, allowing just six earned runs on 14 hits and five walks while striking out 16 in 22.2 innings. Daniel held opponents to a .175 batting average.

Daniel joined the Angels organization as a seventh round draft pick out of Auburn in the 2019 MLB Draft. In 21 starts with the Bees this season Davis finished 6-7 with a 4.49 ERA finishing second on the team in innings pitched and strikeouts. His .236 average allowed was the second best on the Salt Lake squad among pitchers who made at least 10 starts.

The Bees 2023 regular season begins on March 31, 2023 with a three-day weekend series against the Sacramento River Cats. Season tickets for next season are available now by calling or texting the Bees ticket office at 801-325-BEES.

