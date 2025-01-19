Sports stats



Valley Suns

David Stockton GOES OFF for 28 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST & 8 3PM vs. Raptors 905!

January 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video


Check out the Valley Suns Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from January 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central