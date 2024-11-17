Sports stats



Mexico City Capitanes

David Jones Posts 34 PTS & 10 REB OFF THE BENCH in Capitanes' Win over Spurs

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video


Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from November 17, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central