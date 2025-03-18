Sports stats



G League Mexico City Capitanes

David Jones Garcia Named NBA G League Player of the Week: March 18

March 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video


El Jugador de la Semana! After averaging 37.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in a 2-1 week - including a career-high 51 points against San Diego - Mexico City Capitanes star David Jones Garcia is your G League Player of the Week for games played between March 10-16.
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central