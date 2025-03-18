David Jones Garcia Named NBA G League Player of the Week: March 18
March 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
El Jugador de la Semana! After averaging 37.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in a 2-1 week - including a career-high 51 points against San Diego - Mexico City Capitanes star David Jones Garcia is your G League Player of the Week for games played between March 10-16.
