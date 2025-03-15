David Jones Erupts for Career-High 51 PTS on 60% FG in Capitanes Win over Clippers

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2025

Oscar Tshiebwe's Record Breaking Night Pushes Stars Past Legends - Salt Lake City Stars

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.