David Duke Jr. Pours in Season-High 31 Points, Sets Career-High in Steals
December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs YouTube Video
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2024
- Maine Celtics Cruise to Showcase Sweep - Maine Celtics
- Nets Fall to Rip City in Winter Showcase Finale - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Defeat Long Island Nets114-106 to Close out Winter Showcase - Rip City Remix
- Skyhawks Conclude NBA G League Winter Showcase with 113-105 Win over Osceola Magic - College Park Skyhawks
- Birmingham Wraps up Showcase with Loss to Delaware - Birmingham Squadron
- Legends Drop Close Contest to Mad Ants in Winter Showcase Finale - Texas Legends
- Okafor Drops 23 Points in Mad Ants Sunday Morning Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Game Preview: Championship Edition, vs Westchester Knicks - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.