Davenport, Ice Bear Again

Knoxville, TENN. - The Ice Bears and head coach Jeff Carr announced Monday goalie Troy Davenport has re-signed with Knoxville for the 2018-2019 season.

Troy Davenport, 33, was a Clark Cup champion in 2006, before playing for Cornell University (NCAA), and has notched impressive professional numbers. After joining the Ice Bears in December 2017, Davenport kept an impressive .911 save percentage, allowing just 52 goals in 20 starts, maintaining a career SV% over .900.

"Davenport has the presence and demeanor we need between the pipes," Carr said, of his returning net-minder. "[Troy] understands the systems we're implementing, his rebound control and instincts are outstanding, and he proved himself back in January, when we needed him most."

Having started nearly half the SPHL season for Knoxville last year, it is expected Davenport will be the Ice Bears first option for the upcoming season. His experience and poise make him an excellent addition to the Ice Bears' roster.

