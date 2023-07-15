Davenport Delivers 5 Scoreless Innings of Relief in 8-2 Win Over Dayton

July 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first of a scheduled three-game series, the Lake County Captains (6-10, 37-44) defeated the Dayton Dragons (8-8, 41-41) by a final score of 8-2 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This victory marks Lake County's first win since the All-Star Break, and third in their last four games.

In his 15th outing of the year, Aaron Davenport (2-6) made just his second relief appearance of the season. The right-hander recorded his second consecutive win, pitching 5 scoreless innings, allowing season-lows of one hit (tied) and zero walks, and throwing 5 strikeouts, while permitting just 2 baserunners in 56 pitches (38 strikes).

Davenport allowed both of his baserunners in the top of the 6th inning. After a single from Dayton's Edwin Arroyo, a fielding error from Lake County's Nate Furman allowed Tyler Callihan to reach first base. Furman then tried to throw Arroyo out at third base, but was unable to do so. However, Callihan was thrown out trying to advance to second base.

The Captains scored the game's first four runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Joe Lampe, Cleveland's No. 27 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a two-run double to give Lake County a 2-0 lead. Lampe then scored on an errant pickoff error from Dragons catcher Mat Nelson, putting the Captains ahead 3-0.

Then, after Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, drew a walk, Christian Cairo hit a two-out RBI single to bring home Lake County's fourth run of the frame.

Dayton responded in the top of the 4th inning with a two-run home run from Ruben Ibarra, which was ultimately responsible for the Dragons' only runs of the game. The Captains promptly answered in the home half of the inning with a two-out, two-run double from Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com. This extended the 21-year-old's hitting streak to eight games.

An RBI single from Joe Donovan in the bottom of the 7th inning and a sacrifice fly from Dayan Frias in the bottom of the 8th inning provided Lake County with their final two runs of the contest.

Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the bottom of the 6th inning. This marks the longest hitting streak by a Captain this season.

Steve Hajjar made his fifth High-A start of the season, pitching 3 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits, one earned run, and 2 walks, while tying his season-high of 4 strikeouts in 53 pitches (34 strikes). Alaska Abney followed with an inning of relief, allowing one hit and one earned run.

First pitch for Game 2 of this weekend's scheduled three-game series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night" at the ballpark, where Lake County will wear Marvel-themed uniforms. It will also be "Sausage Fest Saturday," and the Cleveland Guardians Hot Dogs will make an appearance for a special mascot race. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2023

Davenport Delivers 5 Scoreless Innings of Relief in 8-2 Win Over Dayton - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.