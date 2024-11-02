Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

DaVaris Daniels Pulls Toronto Ahead with a 41-Yard Touchdown: CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


DaVaris Daniels manages to hold onto the ball against 2 defenders for Toronto's second touchdown of the day.
