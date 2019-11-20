Daulton Jefferies Selected to A's 40 Man Roster

November 20, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland A's selected right-handed pitcher Daulton Jefferies from Double-A Midland, the club announced today. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A's designated right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton for assignment.

Jefferies combined for a 2-2 record and a 3.42 ERA in 26 games, including 15 starts, with Single-A Stockton and Double-A Midland. He struck out 93 batters in 79.0 innings and walked just 11 for a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 10.3. The 24-year-old right-hander tossed exactly three innings in 24 of his 26 appearances as he continued his comeback from 2017 ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery. Jefferies logged just nine innings over the previous two years and is 2-2 with a 3.17 ERA in 99.1 innings in four seasons as a professional. He was selected in the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of California.

Cotton began the season on the injured list as he continued his recovery from March 31, 2018 UCL reconstruction surgery. He started a rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton May 17 and made three appearances before his assignment was halted May 29 due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old right-hander underwent right hamstring debridement surgery June 6 and resumed his rehab July 9. He made one more appearance with Stockton and four with Triple-A Las Vegas before he was reinstated from the IL and optioned to Las Vegas July 29. Cotton combined for a 1-3 record and a 7.16 ERA in 18 games, three starts, overall.

