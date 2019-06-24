Dates Set for 2019 Meijer Concrete Clones Summer Tour

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced the dates for the thirteenth edition of the Meijer Concrete Clones Summer Tour, presented by John Morrell and 7UP. The eight-stop, Saturday afternoon tour begins on July 20 at the Meijer location in Fields Ertel, and will offer free hockey tutorials held by members of the Cyclones coaching staff and front office from Noon-2pm. These tutorials will focus on the fundamentals, sportsmanship, and the overall fun of the game of hockey.

In addition to free hockey tutorials, Concrete Clones stops feature a free tailgate area with grilled hot dogs from John Morrell, along with drinks provided by 7UP and Hawaiian Punch, and giveaways from T-Mobile. DJ Anthony Wurster from Cincy Styles Productions will also be on hand to keep fans entertained all afternoon long.

Fans will also be able to enter to win Cyclones merchandise, and can get information on ticket packages, group outings, birthday parties, and more.

2018 Concrete Clones Tour Dates:

7/20- Fields Ertel

7/27- Eastgate

8/3- West Chester

8/10- Colerain

8/24- Florence

9/14- Norwood

9/21- Milford

9/28- Western Hills

*All Dates Saturday's from Noon-2pm

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

