Dash's Aveyard Named in Winston Under 40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Greater Winston-Salem Inc. announced that Jessica Aveyard, Director of Ballpark Experience and Branding for the Winston-Salem Dash, has been named one of twenty recipients of the Winston Under 40 Leadership Award.

The Winston Under 40 program promotes talent recruitment and development by offering a broad range of opportunities for young professionals. Focusing on three core goals of leadership development, community involvement, and networking opportunities, the program helps to build the next generation of leaders and create a collective network of young professionals across industries.

Aveyard joined the Dash in 2016 after working for Disney and the Dayton Dragons. She was awarded the Women in Baseball Leadership Scholarship in 2018 which highlighted the achievements of select individuals among all Minor League teams.

"The first-class experience fans enjoy at Truist Stadium is in large part due to Jessica's hard work and many talents. Her passion for our organization and for this community is undeniable." said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "She is very deserving of this great honor from Greater Winston-Salem Inc."

As the Director of Ballpark Experience and Branding, Aveyard oversees gameday entertainment, graphic design, and merchandise. She also contributes to the Dash's community relations efforts and organizes staff development opportunities. While working tirelessly to improve the fan experience within the ballpark, Aveyard continues to keep the Winston-Salem community on the forefront by participating in volunteer groups like Project Mask WS, an initiative to provide masks to the community during the pandemic. Her expertise in the entertainment field has increased the Dash's ability to enhance the gameday environment fans have grown to love with a new and exciting feel every year.

