Dash's Acosta Named in Rising 25 Class of 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Front Office Sports announced that Ayla Acosta, Director of Corporate Partnership Services for the Winston-Salem Dash, has been named one of twenty-five recipients of the Front Office Sports Rising 25 Award, presented by ABinBev.

Established in 2017, the Front Office Sports Rising 25 Award has become one of the most competitive and prestigious awards in the sports business. Former Rising 25 winners have gone on to start companies, lead departments and, overall, shape the industry as we know it. The award includes an invitation to the annual Leadership Summit and Gala, which will be held in the near future based on CDC guidelines.

"Ayla exhibits a rare combination of creativity and attention-to-detail that allows her to maximize the value for our corporate partners," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "Our organization is extremely proud of this recognition of Ayla's many talents by Front Office Sports."

Acosta began working with the Dash while completing her BA in Communication at Wake Forest University.

She started as a Graphic Design intern in 2015 and worked through her senior year as a Sponsorship Assistant and member of the Dash Pack entertainment team prior to graduation in 2017. Acosta was hired post-grad as a Corporate Partnership Representative while attending Miami University (FL) Online for her Masters in Sports Administration. She was promoted to Corporate Partnerships Account Manager in 2019. Now, equipped with master's degree, she runs partnership services as the Director of Corporate Partnership Services and will continue to advance her education in the Fall with Wake Forest's top-ranked Working Professionals MBA program.

In her current role, Acosta builds relationships with clients and the community to establish long-term business partnerships. She manages all sports marketing and hospitality assets for corporate partners as well as various community initiatives. She also leads the Dash's COPA initiative, an outreach to the local Hispanic population.

While pursuing her career and working tirelessly to increase revenue and improve the programming at the ballpark, Acosta ensures that everyone feels heard, seen, and valued--because she truly listens, pays attention, and values them. Her technical expertise in the sport, layered with her business acumen has led to long-lasting partnerships with corporate sponsors and local community members. She previously has been honored by the industry through her acceptance to the inaugural class of the MiLB LiFT program (Leaders Inspiring Future Talent), which helps to enhance women's experiences in the professional setting, retain talent, and increase advancement into senior roles.

