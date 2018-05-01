Dashers Hold Season Ticket Promotion

The new season for the Danville Dashers may seem far off but it's never too early to get your hands on season tickets. Starting now through May 31st the Dashers organization will be holding an early bird special for season ticket prices.

Director of Operations Diane Short had this to say about season passes for the upcoming season. " We are excited about some changes and new promotions that we have in store for the new season. We look forward to not only having you as a part of the 2018-2019 season, but part of the Dashers family as well. Your support and passion for the Dashers and hockey in Danville is very much appreciated."

Early bird season tickey prices are as follows:

Adult - $190 - Regular price is $240

Senior/Military/Student $170 - Regular price is $220

Youth - $110 - Regular price is $145

Flex Ticket Plan (28 vouchers) - $150

The Flex Ticket Plan is new this year, where the buyer will receive 28 ticket vouchers to use however they see fit.

There will also be additional perks for buying season tickets as opposed to game to game including a separate entrance that will grant early access to the building exclusively for season ticket holders.

