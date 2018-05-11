Dashers Appoint New GM

May 11, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Danville Dashers have hired Diane Short as the new General Manager of the team following the departure of Head Coach/GM Brent Clarke.

The move was made by owner Barry Soskin after a meeting with Diane who is also the teams Director of Operations/Sales. When asked about the decision Soskin had this to say. "We are very excited about Diane taking over as GM. Her hard work and dedication have been outstanding as our Director of Operations and we have nothing but confidence that she will bring all of that and more to the GM position. We look forward to great things to come."

Diane Short has been theDirector of Operations/Sales for the team for 3 years now and is looking forward to a new challenge. When asked Diane had this to say, "I'd like to thank Barry for having confidence in my abilities and giving me this opportunity. I am excited for the upcoming season and building on the successes that we have had."

The Dashers have been busy this off-season making changes and shaking things up. We will keep you updated as more things happen.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2018

Dashers Appoint New GM - Danville Dashers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.