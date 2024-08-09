DaShaun Amos Jumps Maier's Pass for a Pick 6: CFL
August 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Amos jumps in front of Marken Michel and takes it back 55-yards for an Argos touchdown.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.