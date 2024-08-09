DaShaun Amos Jumps Maier's Pass for a Pick 6: CFL

August 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Amos jumps in front of Marken Michel and takes it back 55-yards for an Argos touchdown.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.