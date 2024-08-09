Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

DaShaun Amos Jumps Maier's Pass for a Pick 6: CFL

August 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Amos jumps in front of Marken Michel and takes it back 55-yards for an Argos touchdown.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from August 9, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central