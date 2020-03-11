Dash to Recognize Dave Goren on June 6

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dave Goren, the Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) and former sports anchor at WXII, is this year's Winston-Salem Dash Service Through Sports Award winner. Goren will be honored at BB&T Ballpark before the Dash's home game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Each year, the Dash honor a member of the local sports community through the Service Through Sports Award. This award is given to a local resident who has had a positive impact on the Winston-Salem community through their work in sports as a player, coach, executive or member of the media.

Based in Winston-Salem, the National Sports Media Association is devoted to mentoring and connecting the next generation of sports media, while recognizing current and past sports media for excellence. Goren is responsible for all facets of the organization, including fundraising, marketing, increasing membership, and involving the community.

Each June, Goren organizes an Awards Weekend where the NSMA honors sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from each state, a national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year, and Hall of Fame inductees.

Along with his duties with the NSMA, Goren is a sideline reporter for Wake Forest Football on the Wake Forest Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. He is also a professor of practice at Wake Forest University, teaching sports broadcasting classes.

Prior to joining the NSMA in September of 2009, Goren worked more than 20 years as a sportscaster for WXII, joining the station in 1988. Serving as the sports director, Goren was voted the NSMA's 2008 North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year. He was also inducted into the Winston-Salem Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Originally from Taunton, Mass., Goren attended Syracuse University and graduated from the SI Newhouse School of Communications.

Along with his sports media work, Goren spends much of his time volunteering. Since 2012, he has served on the Dean's Advisory Council for the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University. He has also participated in the "Men Who Cook" fundraiser to benefit the SECU Family House in Winston-Salem.

"Dave's passion and professionalism have helped make the NSMA the strong organization that it is today. The NSMA Awards weekend annually brings a national sports spotlight on our community," said Dash Team President C.J. Johnson. "Dave has had a positive impact on the development of countless individual's careers in sports media."

Here's the full list of previous Winston-Salem Dash Service Through Sports Award winners:

2010: Clarence "Big House" Gaines, the late Winston-Salem State University men's basketball coach

2011: Tom Walter, Wake Forest University's baseball head coach

2012: Bob and Lisa Gfeller, creators of the Matthew Gfeller Foundation

2013: Rich Brenner, the late sportscaster at Fox 8 (WGHP-TV)

2014: Howard West, longtime high school boys basketball coach

2015: Lenox Rawlings, three-time North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year

2016: Rusty LaRue, former Wake Forest multi-sport star and creator of the Rusty LaRue Golf Tournament

2017: Dave Odom, former Wake Forest basketball coach

2018: Mike Lambros, the late longtime high school teacher and softball coach at North Davidson High School

2019: Tom, Andy, Mike and Adam Muse, local high school teachers and basketball coaches

