Dash to Provide Meals to Community Heroes

September 16, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will recognize five community heroes October 5 - 9 on social media, and the team mascot BOLT will deliver five course meals to their homes. Lowes Foods, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Truist are partnering with the Dash for this community event.

The Dash have posted the contest on all their social media platforms. Area residents are encouraged to nominate community heroes with a brief explanation on why they are nominating them. The nomination can be posted on the Dash social media platforms or emailed to [email protected] The nomination period runs through Monday, September 21.

"Throughout the pandemic many individuals have stepped up in impactful and inspiring ways," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We want to recognize their sacrifices and reward their efforts."

Dash staff members will follow all CDC and State Health recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 16, 2020

Dash to Provide Meals to Community Heroes - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.