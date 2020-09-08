Dash to Provide Free Hot Dogs & Dash Tickets to WS/FCS Employees

September 8, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will provide Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees with eight free Hot Dogs on Thursday, September 17. Lowes Foods, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Truist are partnering with the Dash on this community event.

Each vehicle will receive eight uncooked hot dogs and two ticket vouchers games during the 2021 Dash season. School System employees can register by emailing [email protected] Tickets are free and must be reserved by email prior by September 13. Unregistered vehicles will be turned away. Vehicles must enter through Truist Stadium's main entrance from Broad Street. Food service will run from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

"The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System is working so incredibly hard to provide a safe and effective learning environment for students. We felt they needed a reward," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.

Dash staff members will follow all CDC and State Health recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions during the giveaway.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.