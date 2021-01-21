Dash to Offer Office Space at Truist Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash announced today that they will begin renting suites at Truist Stadium as office space in February. Local professionals can reserve the most unique socially distanced workspace in town.

Suites can be rented for $80 a day or $300 for a week for up to four guests. Reservations must be made in advance. Tax is included in the rental price. The rental includes parking, wifi, coffee, water and a Dash mask. The Dash mascot Bolt can be scheduled to "crash" zoom meetings. Suites will be sanitized after each use. Renters will have the space from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and will have access to restrooms.

CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health recommended safety protocols will be in place. Reservations can be made by calling 336-714-6862.

"We understand that working remotely can get a little monotonous," said C.J. Johnson, President & General Manager of the Winston-Salem Dash. Working from a suite at Truist Stadium will allow fans to work safely while enjoying an amazing view. We encourage our renters to brag to their friends and co-workers about their cool new workspace."

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

