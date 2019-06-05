Dash to Host Millennial Night on Thursday, June 6

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - On Thursday, June 6, the Winston-Salem Dash will host Millennial Night at BB&T Ballpark for their 7 p.m. game against the Myrtle Beach, paying respect to our most talked about generation.

Similar to the Lexington Legends from a year ago, the Dash will provide a culturally relevant experience for fans who were born between the ages of 1981 and 1996. After adulting at work, millennials can come through the gates, which will open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets start as low as $8 when purchased in advance.

Instead of watching Netflix and worrying about student loan payments, millennials are invited to BB&T Ballpark to view meme headshots for all of the Dash players and listen to Public Address Announcements that reinforce that they are appreciated. The graphics will be fire.

The Dash will also have a suggestion box, reminders that the Fyre Festival is canceled, participation ribbons, and culturally relevant videos that will be on fleeeeeeek. While Avocado toast will not be available at the ballpark, $2 beers will be as part of Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Lowes Foods.

"Our millennial fans are a big part of our fanbase and we are excited to cater to them in what will be a fun night at BB&T Ballpark," said Dash team president C.J. Johnson.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

