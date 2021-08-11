Dash to Host Fill the Stands with Cans Night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash, in partnership with the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association (PTAA) and WXII will host the eleventh annual Fill the Stands with Cans Night as the Dash take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday, August 14th at Truist Stadium.

This event benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, an organization whose mission is to eliminate food waste and eradicate hunger throughout the Carolinas. Fans are encouraged to lend a helping hand by donating non-perishable food items or cash, both of which will be collected by volunteers stationed around the stadium on Saturday.

According to Jon Lowder, Executive Director of the PTAA, the Fill the Stands with Cans campaign has given the organization's annual food drive a tremendous boost over the last few years. Second Harvest can provide seven meals for every $1 raised, so every dollar donated makes a big impact. Food donations are equally important, as they can be effective immediately.

As a thank you from the Dash and the PTAA for helping support Second Harvest, any fan who brings a non-perishable food item or cash donation to Saturday's game will receive a ticket voucher that can be redeemed for any remaining 2021 Dash home game, excluding Saturday night's game. Vouchers can be redeemed at the PTI Box Office, which is open leading up to all home games and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday on non-gamedays.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for Saturday's 6:00 p.m. game against the Grasshoppers. Tickets are still available for purchase for by calling the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visiting https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets. Following the game will be Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

