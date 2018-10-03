Dash to Host Business 40 Closure Party on October 18

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Oct. 3, 2018) - Road construction has increased on Business 40 in recent months, and the scheduled closure of the Triad roadway is approaching quickly. The Dash front office is preparing to make the commute to the ballpark seamless in 2019, but in the short term, we felt like we should do what we do best: throw a party.

"The Business 40 closure will affect everyone in our community, and I think it is fair to say folks may be anxious leading up to it," said CJ Johnson, Dash President. "Our business model is built on giving people a fun escape from reality, so we thought a celebration would be a great way to lift everyone's spirits. A few of our staff members have jokingly referred to the event as an "End of the World Party"."

The Business 40 Closure Party will be held on Thursday, October 18, from 5-7 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark to celebrate the monumental occasion. Parking and admission are free. Concession items such as beer, soda, wings, popcorn and peanuts will be available for 40 cents in honor of B-40 closing (50 cents with service charges and taxes). The event will take place upstairs in the ballpark's Flow Club.

"We see this situation as another opportunity to take lemons and turn them into lemonade, so we'll have 50 cent lemonade, too," said Johnson. Keeping with the theme of the evening, yellow Dash "hard hats" will be distributed to guests who RSVP for the event by emailing maria.espinosa@wsdash.com. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, October 16.

The Dash's beloved mascot Bolt will make appearances from 5:45-6:30 p.m., and each guest will receive a raffle ticket, as the Dash will be offering raffle prizes during the event. Cornhole boards will be set up, and TVs will be set on any applicable postseason baseball contests. The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

