Dash to Deliver Free Ice Cream to Local Neighborhood

March 5, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash and Truist are teaming up to provide a local neighborhood with a delicious treat next month. Dash staff and team mascot BOLT will deliver ice cream from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

Neighborhoods can be nominated in a social media contest on the Dash Facebook page or by emailing the Dash at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com. In 2020, the Dash delivered free ice cream to over a dozen neighborhoods.

"We are excited to once again surprise a local neighborhood with free ice cream" said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "Our staff decided we don't have to wait until Opening Day to bring smiles to our fans' faces."

The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 at home against the Rome Braves.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 5, 2021

Dash to Deliver Free Ice Cream to Local Neighborhood - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.