Dash Steal Finale from Tourists, 6-5

WINSTON-SALEM - The Asheville Tourists were so close to finishing off a come-from-behind effort and earning a series split with the Winston-Salem Dahs on Sunday. It was not to be. The Dash rallied with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to score three runs and beat the Tourists 6-5.

Asheville surrendered a run to Winston-Salem in each of the first three innings. Justin Williams and Jacob Melton recorded back-to-back hits in the top of the third that accounted for Asheville's early run.

Trailing 3-1, the Tourists began their com4eback in the top of the sixth. Melton doubled and scored on a Logan Cerny RBI single. Cerny later crossed the plate on a Michael Sandle RBI single and the game was tied 3-3.

The Tourists took the lead in the seventh on Williams' RBI triple to right. Cerny added a Sacrifice Fly and Asheville held a 5-3 advantage. The Dash used a one-out solo Home Run in the eighth to cut the lead to 5-4. Then a pair of two-out singles sandwiching a walk gave the home team a 6-5 lead. Asheville's pitching staff issued ten walks in the game.

This week the Tourists dropped two games by one-run and suffered a two-run defeat at the hands of the Dash. Next up is a six-game series at home against the Hickory Crawdads.

