Dash Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale March 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The 11th season at BB&T Ballpark begins on Thursday, April 16, and Dash fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets for all 70 home games on Thursday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. by calling (336) 714-2287 or visiting wsdash.com.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $8 when purchased in advance. Lawn seats are $8, Home Run Porch tickets are $11, while select seats in the Baseline or Premium Home Plate areas are $14 and $16, respectively. These prices include all applicable taxes. Prices increase at the PTI Fly Easy Box Office on the day of the game by $1 for all sections.

The Dash's home schedule includes 32 weekend games (Friday, Saturday or Sunday), with 11 popular Thursday games scattered over five months. Following the final scheduled day of the 2019-2020 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools academic calendar (June 10), the Dash will play a home series in six of the next eight weekends.

Game times for the 2020 schedule include 40 7:00 p.m. start times, 12 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon games, seven 6:00 p.m. Saturday games as well as three 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon games. The Dash will also host four education and camp days with 11:00 a.m. start times on April 22 and 29, May 13 and July 29. The Dash's full 140-game schedule, including start times for home games, is available here: https://atmilb.com/2wjARdu

Once again this season, Winston-Salem will host games on several holidays. On Monday, May 25, the Dash will host a Memorial Day game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The annual Fourth of July extravaganza returns on Wednesday, July 4, when the Dash host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, 336 Counts Community Day will take place Wednesday, August 12, when the Dash host the Down East Wood Ducks at 3:36 p.m.

A full promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks, and the Dash's Opening Day roster will be revealed in early April. For more details, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

