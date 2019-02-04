Dash Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale February

February 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The 10th season at BB&T Ballpark begins on Thursday, April 11, and Dash fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets for all 70 home games on Monday, February 11, at 10 a.m. by calling (336) 714-2287 or visiting wsdash.com.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $8 when purchased in advance. Home Run Porch tickets are $11, while select seats in the Baseline or Premium Home Plate areas are $14 and $16, respectively. These prices include all applicable taxes. Prices increase at the PTI Fly Easy Box Office on the day of the game by $1 for all sections.

The Dash's home schedule includes 32 weekend games (Friday, Saturday or Sunday), with 11 popular Thursday games scattered over five months. Following the final scheduled day of the 2018-2019 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools academic calendar (June 11), the Dash will play a home series in six of the next 10 weekends. The Dash's full 140-game schedule, including start times for home games, is available here.

Once again this season, Winston-Salem will host games on several holidays. The annual Fourth of July extravaganza returns on Thursday, July 4, when the Dash host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Carolina League's newest franchise, at 6:30 p.m. Also, the Dash will be at home for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.

A full promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks, while the Dash's Opening Day roster will be revealed in early April. For more details, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

