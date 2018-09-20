Dash Release Weekend-Heavy 2019 Schedule

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced their 2019 schedule, which will mark the 10th season in BB&T Ballpark's history. The slate includes 70 home games and 32 home weekend games (Friday, Saturday or Sunday). The full 140-game schedule is available here. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Following a week-long road trip from April 4-10, the Dash will begin their 10th season at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 11, with the start of a seven-game homestand against the Potomac Nationals and the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

The Dash will be at home for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, to take on Down East (Texas). The annual Fourth of July extravaganza returns on Thursday, July 4, when the Dash host the new Fayetteville franchise (Astros).

All Southern Division teams will visit BB&T Ballpark at least six times, with Fayetteville in town for 10 games, Carolina (Milwaukee) and Myrtle Beach (Cubs) visiting for seven games and Down East for six contests.

The Potomac Nationals (Washington) will play in the Triad a season-high 11 games. Meanwhile, Lynchburg (Cleveland) will come to town for 10 games, Salem (Boston) will play seven games at BB&T Ballpark, and Frederick (Baltimore) and Wilmington (Kansas City) will play six games at the downtown facility.

Since moving to BB&T Ballpark in 2010, Winston-Salem has finished either first or second in Class A-Advanced baseball in overall and average attendance. Over the first nine seasons at BB&T Ballpark, a total of 2,713,684 fans have enjoyed Dash baseball, which averages out to 301,520 fans per season. The Dash led all of High-A in overall attendance in 2018 with 292,774 fans visiting the downtown facility.

Season-ticket and group packages for the 2019 season are on sale now. Call (336) 714-2287 to secure your seats for the biggest games of the Dash's home slate. For more information, visit wsdash.com.

