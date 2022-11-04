Dash Release Game Times for 2023 Season

The Winston-Salem Dash, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their game times for the 2023 season! Opening Night at Truist Stadium is Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

All Dash home games played on Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 7:00 p.m., except for the following three games:

Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 p.m. versus Hickory

Wednesday, May 3 at 12:00 p.m. versus Greensboro

Wednesday July 12 at 12:00 p.m. versus Jersey Shore

Every Sunday home game will begin at 2:00 p.m. except the final game of the season, September 3, which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

For all home games, gates will open to all fans 45 minutes before first pitch. Season ticket holders and suite-level groups receive early access to Truist Stadium and will be granted entry 1 hour and 15 minutes before first pitch. On Thursdays, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. as part of Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Lowe's Foods.

The Dash will play 132 games in total for the 2023 season, 66 of which will be played at Truist Stadium. Half of the Dash home games will take place on weekends. The Dash will be at home on Father's Day and Independence Day.

The Dash will once again welcome their cross-town rivals the Greensboro Grasshoppers, as well as other state rivals such as the Hickory Crawdads and the Asheville Tourists. Additionally, the Dash will welcome the Aberdeen IronBirds to Truist Stadium for the very first time.

Fans should stay tuned for the most extensive and fun-filled promotional schedule in team history, more of which will continue to be released via the Dash's website and social media outlets.

