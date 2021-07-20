Dash Pinch BlueClaws in Game One 6-0 Shutout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Fueled by an early-inning offensive barrage, the Winston-Salem Dash shutout the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday in game one of a six-game series at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem hit the ground running and gave Jersey Shore starter Jonathan Hughes a run for his money in the first. Yoelqui Cespedes was plunked by a fastball and set the scene for Lenyn Sosa to push him to third on a single to right field. Alex Destino fashioned a base knock to score Cespedes and give the Dash a 1-0 lead. The Dash enjoyed a 3-0 advantage after Luis Curbelo knocked a chopper down the third base line and into left field, pushing both Sosa and Destino across.

Winston-Salem rattled the bats again to score two in the second frame. Duke Ellis led off the inning with a single to lead off the inning and came home on a single from Lenyn Sosa, who advanced Ian Dawkins to third. Dawkins and the Dash were gifted a run on a balk by Jonathan Hughes, extending the Dash lead 5-0.

Dash starter Bailey Horn pitched his best game of the season, tossing three innings of shutout and hitless baseball, striking out five while walking three.

Horn was backed up by a superb Dash bullpen consisting of Declan Cronin, Wilber Perez, and Caleb Freeman who allowed a two hits while striking out six batters through the remaining six innings.

The Dash tacked on another run in the seventh after Jagger Rusconi singled to right field to score Lenyn Sosa and put the Dash ahead by the final score of 6-0.

Declan Cronin (2-2) collected the win for Winston-Salem. Jonathan Hughes (3-4) took a loss for Jersey Shore.

The Dash move ahead 1-0 in the series and look ahead to game two on Wednesday. Kaleb Roper will toe the firing line for Winston-Salem. Jhordany Mesquitawill be handed the ball for Jersey Shore. First pitch from Truist Stadium is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 6:45 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

Link to Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/blueclaws-vs-dash/2021/07/20/643074#game_state=final,game_tab=boxscore,game=643074

