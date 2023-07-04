Dash Open Homestand against Hickory in Independence Day Clash

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After a series loss on the road to the Aberdeen IronBirds, the Winston-Salem Dash are back home for a six-game set against the Hickory Crawdads starting Tuesday night.

Colson Montgomery's Return

Montgomery, the No. 22 overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft by the White Sox, returns to the Dash Tuesday night after being sidelined most of this season while recovering from oblique and back issues. The organization's No. 1 overall prospect, and No. 22 overall in MLB, raked in his rehab stint in the rookie league, batting .353 with an OPS north of 1.000 in 10 games.

In 2022, Montgomery dominated his way through Single-A opposition and stayed hot in Winston-Salem, and his season ended with a roughly-month long stay with the Double-A Birmingham Barons. The 21-year-old boasted an impressive on-base streak last season, reaching safely in 50 consecutive games between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem.

Montgomery will be batting second and manning shortstop Tuesday night in his return with the Dash.

Game 1 Pitching Report

Jonathan Cannon is set to take the mound in game one against Hickory. Cannon is fourth in the South Atlantic League with 70.2 innings pitched, but he's slowed down a tick after a dominant start to the season.

The righty has surrendered 14 runs in his last three starts, albeit struck out 21 in that same span. He's posted a 3.69 ERA in 13 starts, striking out 66 and compiling a 5-2 record. In one start against Hickory April 30, Cannon went 5.1 innings, giving up six hits and 3 runs.

After a largely shutdown month of May, Cannon has been slightly more susceptible to the long ball in June, giving up four homers in five starts. Nonetheless, Winston-Salem has more often than not had winning opportunities with its ace on the bump.

Jose Corniell is getting the start for Hickory Tuesday night. Corniell was promoted on June 20 to the Crawdads and has made a pair of appearances. In total, he's gone eight innings, giving up 2 runs and striking out 12.

Overall this season, Corniell has appeared in 12 games and posted a 5-1 record and 2.63 ERA in 51.1 innings. He's kept his walks low, pitching to a 2.91 BB/9, and maintained over an 11 K/9. Tuesday night marks his first start with Hickory.

Game 1 Details

Game one is presented by the City of Winston-Salem. The Dash will be celebrating Independence Day with a special postgame fireworks show at Truist Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

