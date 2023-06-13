Dash Look to Set Series Tone in Game One Clash with Asheville

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash are back in action Tuesday night at Truist Stadium to kick off a six-game series homestand against the Asheville Tourists.

Currently sitting a half-game back of the Greenville Drive for first place in the South Atlantic League South, the Dash look to pick up some momentum and regain their spot at the top of the division.

Tuesday's Mound Matchups

Kohl Simas will toe the rubber for Winston-Salem in game one against a volatile Asheville offense. Simas has been up and down this season, but he has especially struggled as of late.

In his last outing, June 7 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the 23-year-old tossed five innings and surrendered five hits and 4 runs but struck out seven. Simas has pitched to a 6.69 ERA in nine games with 49 strikeouts.

He boasts a career-best 12.14 K/9 and has consistently been able to wipe out batters at an impressive clip. His near career-high walk numbers have contributed to his inconsistencies, but Simas is lethal when he can locate and command the zone.

A.J. Blubaugh will get the start for the Tourists, his fourth of the season. He has alternated between starting and long-relief roles this season, but he has been steady in the bulk of his performances.

Aside from two games wherein he conceded 5 runs, the 22-year-old righty hasn't given up more than 2 runs in a game. Most recently, Blubaugh spun four innings of one hit, 1 run ball with nine strikeouts against the Aberdeen IronBirds June 7.

Like Simas, Blubaugh has been a strikeout specialist this season. He's struck out four or more batters seven times this season, and he's been able to keep opposing run production to a minimum despite consistently surrendering a batting average near .300.

Notable Numbers

Michael Turner is 2nd on the team with a .303 batting average, and at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games.

Caberea Weaver knocked eight RBI in four games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, including a grand slam.

Terrell Tatum is tied for first in High-A with 28 stolen bases.

Wilfred Veras has 21 doubles on the year, a league-leading mark.

Key Asheville Bats

Ryan Wrobleski leads the Tourists with a .304 batting average and .902 OPS. The Houston Astros' 2022 20th-round pick has hit five homers and 31 RBI in his first season with Asheville.

Tim Borden II, a 23-year-old Georgia Tech product, bats .288 with a .824 OPS. He's knocked 14 extra-base hits on the year, including six long balls, and 28 RBI.

Game 1 Details

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium. Individual tickets for Tuesday night and the remainder of the series are available for purchase.

