Dash Fall to Crawdads, 9-2

May 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two of a six-game series to the Hickory Crawdads, 9-2, on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,256 fans.

Neither offense could get anything going against both starting pitchers across three innings until the bottom of the fourth. Winston-Salem (22-25) got on the board on a wild pitch bringing home Bryce Willits following a triple giving the Dash a 1-0 lead through four innings.

Dash starter Tanner McDougal had cruised through the first four innings, but in the fifth, Sebastian Walcott doubled and came home to score on a RBI groundout, tying the game.

In the sixth, the Crawdads got the McDougal. Yosy Galan singled to lead off the frame and moved to third after a double from Jayce Easley, putting two runners in scoring position. McDougal remained in the game and walked the next two batters bringing home a run, moving the Crawdads in front, 2-1. McDougal's night was done and Hickory added five more runs, highlighted by a three-run homer by Luis Mieses, putting the Crawdads in control, 7-1.

The visitors added two more runs in the seventh taking a 9-1 lead into the later innings before DJ Gladney blasted his third homer of the season with two-outs in the ninth, but that was all the Dash could mount as they fell, 9-2.

Winston-Salem and Hickory meet for game three on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.