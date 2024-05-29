Dash Fall to Crawdads, 9-2
May 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two of a six-game series to the Hickory Crawdads, 9-2, on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,256 fans.
Neither offense could get anything going against both starting pitchers across three innings until the bottom of the fourth. Winston-Salem (22-25) got on the board on a wild pitch bringing home Bryce Willits following a triple giving the Dash a 1-0 lead through four innings.
Dash starter Tanner McDougal had cruised through the first four innings, but in the fifth, Sebastian Walcott doubled and came home to score on a RBI groundout, tying the game.
In the sixth, the Crawdads got the McDougal. Yosy Galan singled to lead off the frame and moved to third after a double from Jayce Easley, putting two runners in scoring position. McDougal remained in the game and walked the next two batters bringing home a run, moving the Crawdads in front, 2-1. McDougal's night was done and Hickory added five more runs, highlighted by a three-run homer by Luis Mieses, putting the Crawdads in control, 7-1.
The visitors added two more runs in the seventh taking a 9-1 lead into the later innings before DJ Gladney blasted his third homer of the season with two-outs in the ninth, but that was all the Dash could mount as they fell, 9-2.
Winston-Salem and Hickory meet for game three on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.
