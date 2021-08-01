Dash Fall 7-4 in Series Finale Versus Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 7-4 on Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field.

Kaleb Roper got the start for the Dash and was roughed up from the get-go as Matthew Frazier drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first. Liover Peguero drove him in on a two-run homer to left-center field.

Peguero belted another longshot in the second to tack on two more and give Greensboro a 4-0 lead after two innings.

The Grasshoppers brought two more runs home in the fifth inning as Andres Alvarez took Wilber Perez yard on a solo bomb to left field. Liover Peguero then walked and was plated by a double off the bat of Nick Gonzales.

The Dash scrapped three runs together in the fourth as Lenyn Sosa doubled to center field and was later pushed home on a double from Yoelqui Cespedes. With Cespedes at second, Alex Destino clocked his 16th homer on the year to move the score to 6-3.

Greensboro was gifted a run in the seventh inning as Cooper Bradford made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first which allowed Blake Sabol to touch home.

The Dash picked up another run in the eighth as Samir Duenez grounded out but drove Luis Curbelo to the plate. The scoring stopped there and the Dash fell to the Grasshoppers 7-4. Tahnaj Thomas (1-2) picked up a win for Greensboro and was backed up by Will Kobos who collected his second save on the year. Kaleb Roper (0-4) took the loss for the Dash.

The Dash take Monday off and will venture to Asheville, North Carolina where they will begin a six-game series versus the Asheville Tourists, High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Tuesday.

