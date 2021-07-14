Dash Drop Both Games of Doubleheader in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green evenly spread their small offensive attacks to take the first game 5-1.

Taylor Varnell manned the rubber for Winston-Salem and was shocked by Curtis Mead who hit a solo home run to left to put the Hot Rods ahead early 1-0.

Duke Ellis answered in the third to tie the game, which was broken by a solo homer from Grant Witherspoon In the home half of the third.

The Hot Rods posted two runs in the fifth as Curtis Mead singled to score Grant Witherspoon and Greg Jones.

Bowling Green scored the final run of the game in the sixth as Greg Jones singled to score Hill Alexander and give the Hot Rods a 5-1 victory over Winston-Salem.

Jayden Murray (7-1) nabbed the win for Bowling Green. Despite striking out seven, Taylor Varnell (4-3) took the loss for the Dash.

The only scoring in the second game took place in the third inning, beginning with Jagger Rusconi on a grounder from Ian Dawkins in the road half. Bowling Green bounced back in the home half as Greg Jones sent a two-run blast over the center field wall to put the Hot Rods in the lead 2-1. Bowling Green went on to take the victory, securing both games.

John Doxakis(1-1) was credited with the win for Bowling Green and was backed up by Colby White, who collected his second save of the year. Dan Metzdorf (3-1) started for Winston-Salem and took the loss.

With the doubleheader victory, Bowling Green moves ahead in the series 2-0. The two teams square off again on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark, with a first pitch slated for 6:35 CT.

