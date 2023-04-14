Dash Come Up Short Against Cyclones, 8-3

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - In game four of a six-game set, the Winston-Salem Dash trailed early and despite scoring three unanswered runs, fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones, 8-3, Friday night at Truist Stadium in front of 3,166 fans.

The Cyclones (3-4) jumped ahead early putting up eight runs over the first two innings, highlighted by a pair of three-run blasts from Alex Ramirez and Stanley Consuegra.

Trailing 8-0 after an inning-and-a-half, the Dash (3-2) started chipping away at the deficit. Ben Norman drove a fastball over the wall in left onto the berm for a two-run homer, his second of the series, cutting the Cyclones lead to six, 8-2.

After Dash starter Andrew Dalquist and reliever Liam Jenkins could only get five outs, Jeremiah Burke took over and dominated over three-plus innings. The right-hander fired three-and-a-third shutout innings, allowing only one hit, one walk and striking out six.

Brooklyn's pitchers Raimon Gomez and Daniel Juarez stifled Dash hitters early on. The two combined for five innings, two runs and 12 strikeouts.

Burke ate up innings for the Dash bullpen, getting through the fifth before Everhett Hazelwood took over in the sixth. In his second appearance in the series, Hazelwood worked a quick sixth getting the Dash bats back up still trailing 8-2.

The Cyclones countered bringing in their third arm, Manny Rodriguez, and on the first pitch in the bottom of the sixth, DJ Gladney blasted his first long ball of the season to left center, digging into the Brooklyn lead, 8-3.

The Dash could not get any more off of Rodriguez in the sixth and went to the final three frames trailing by five.

Hazelwood continued to shine in the latter stages, firing two-and-two-third innings of shutout baseball punching out three along the way, and Haylen Green worked the final four outs for Dash pitching.

In the bottom of the ninth trailing by five, the Dash put two runners on base, but Jace Beck closed the door as Winston-Salem dropped its first home game of the year, 8-3.

Burke, Hazelwood and Green combined for seven-and-two-third innings of shutout baseball striking out 10. Offensively, Loidel Chapelli picked up another base knock, while Gladney and Norman both left the yard.

Winston-Salem has another opportunity to take the series against Brooklyn on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

