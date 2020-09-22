Dash Announce Roller Skate Night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash are opening their gates this Friday, September 25 for a Lowes Foods Roller Skate Night at Truist Stadium. 50 guests will be permitted per one-hour time slot from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Patrons will be able to skate around the 360-degree concourse at Truist Stadium. Tickets are $15 and include a hotdog, ice cream, and one beverage voucher.

Fans can reserve their spot online at Skate Night . Proper safety gear must be worn while roller skating and that CDC guidelines will be followed during the event. Participants will need to bring their own skates.

"Roller skates have made a comeback during the pandemic," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We are excited to open up Truist Stadium as a safe and unique venue for area residents to skate and enjoy a night out."

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

