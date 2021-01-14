Dash Announce Return of Truist Giveaway Mondays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced the return of Giveaway Mondays, presented by Truist. The giveaways will begin on Monday, February 1 and will run through Monday, March 8.

Monday, Feb 1 Dash Drawstring Bags

Monday, Feb 8 Dash Picture Frames

Monday, Feb 15 Dillon Brothers Bobbleheads

Monday, Feb 22 Player Autographed Programs

Monday, March 1 Dash Seat Cushions

Monday, March 8 Dash Hats

The giveaways will run each Monday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Each giveaway is limited to 150 items, and only one item can be redeemed per guest each week. The items will be given out at the Hanes Team Store just inside the main gate at Truist Stadium.

"Based on the tremendous response to Truist Giveaway Mondays last fall we decided to bring the promotion back in 2021," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "I think our fans enjoy the opportunity to safely visit the stadium as much as they appreciate the free souvenir Dash items."

Proper social-distancing and CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaways. The Hanes Team Store will be open to purchase Dash merchandise during each event.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

