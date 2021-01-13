Dash Announce Private Valentine's Dining Experience

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash are offering a first-class, memorable, and most importantly, safe dining option for couples to celebrate Valentine's Day. Couples can reserve their own private suite on either Friday, February 12 or Saturday, February 13. There will be one seating per suite per night between 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health recommended safety protocols will be in place.

Reservations can be made by calling 336-528-1728 or 336-782-7757 and are on-sale now for Dash season ticket members. Non-season ticket members can begin making reservations for this "suite" deal on January 14. For a cost of $199, couples will enjoy a private suite and server, two Dash masks, a rose, a complimentary view of the beautiful Winston-Salem skyline and the following menu:

Menu

Strawberry Citrus Salad

Lobster or Tomato Bisque

Rib Eye Steak or Chicken Roulade

Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Rolls & Butter

Triple Chocolate Brownie or Raspberry Cheesecake

Non-alcoholic beverages (alcoholic beverage purchased separately)

"We wanted to create an opportunity for couples to enjoy a romantic night out with the peace of mind that they are taking the necessary safety precautions" said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

