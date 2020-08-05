Dash Announce Parent Field Trip

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash and Wake Forest Baptist Health will host a Parent Field Trip at Truist Stadium on Friday, August 14. Interested parents can register on https://groupmatics.events/event/dashparentfieldtrip. Several time slots are available for up to 25 guests.

Permission slips that can be signed by their children will be provided to parents who register. Math, Zoom Meetings and Chromebooks are all prohibited at this event. Wake Forest Baptist Health will provide all guests with information on how to maintain positive mental health during the challenges that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first 20 guests who register will receive a signed baseball from WS/FCS Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Brent Campbell.

The cost is $10 per guest, which includes a Dash branded mask, hot dog and one beverage (choice of Beer, Wine, Soda or Water). Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Winston-Salem Sports Foundation.

"The upcoming start of the 2020 school year is causing anxiety for a lot of parents, me included," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We thought area parents might need a little getaway before virtual school begins on August 17."

In accordance with state guidelines, a limited number of spaces will be available.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

